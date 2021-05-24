Remaining 10% difficult to vaccinate: Dr Fong

According to the Ministry of Health, the remaining ten percent of the adult target population is proving difficult to vaccinate.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says they will continue to promote and deploy vaccines.

Dr Fong is calling for the community’s support to reach the vulnerable individuals within this ten percent.

They are not setting a timeline to vaccinate these remaining individuals, but they remain optimistic that they will turn up in the days ahead.

As the pandemic enters its third year, the Ministry states that there is a required change in the health service delivery model that requires a change in infrastructure, human resource structure, working conditions, equipment, and the supply chain of drugs and consumables.

The Permanent Secretary says community-wide support is essential in developing the capability to ensure that available health care services get to those who need them.