Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|Three more succumb to COVID-19|Vaccines not a silver bullet to fight COVID: PS|Adhering to COVID safe measures saves lives|Seven more COVID deaths and 44 new cases|PS Health urges eligible Fijians to get vaccinated|Worst is over: Doctor Fong|It will take time to reduce COVID consequences|Regular reviews will continue: MoH|Over 68, 000 Fijians receive booster dose|Death among fully vaccinated adults low|Newborn succumbs to COVID|Penalties designed to eliminate community transmission|Vulnerable group urged to seek medical attention|High risk of new variants|Challenges faced in establishing cause of COVID deaths|
Remaining 10% difficult to vaccinate: Dr Fong

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
February 8, 2022 10:10 am
According to the Ministry of Health, the remaining ten percent of the adult target population is proving difficult to vaccinate.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says they will continue to promote and deploy vaccines.

Dr Fong is calling for the community’s support to reach the vulnerable individuals within this ten percent.

They are not setting a timeline to vaccinate these remaining individuals, but they remain optimistic that they will turn up in the days ahead.

As the pandemic enters its third year, the Ministry states that there is a required change in the health service delivery model that requires a change in infrastructure, human resource structure, working conditions, equipment, and the supply chain of drugs and consumables.

The Permanent Secretary says community-wide support is essential in developing the capability to ensure that available health care services get to those who need them.

