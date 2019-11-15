Rejection of Chinese passengers to Samoa not justified

The Chinese Embassy in Suva has reacted to Samoa rejecting entry to six people from China who did not have a medical certificate.

The six were turned away from Apia, earlier this week as Samoa has restricted access for Chinese nationals who may be infected by or carriers of Coronavirus.

Ambassador to Fiji, Qian Bo says this may have been a premature move by the Samoan government.

“Perhaps we need to balance the cost and benefit. Not everyone who doesn’t have medical proof is problematic or a suspected case. So the six nationals being rejected entry to Samoa is not fully justified.”

The six remain in quarantine in Nadi as local authorities await their medical test results. The Health Ministry has confirmed that only a handful of medical staff have access to these individuals for the time being.