Reach out and assist those with mental health: Kuruleca

Fijians have been urged to reflect on how they are reaching out and assisting those struggling with mental health issues.

Renowned psychotherapist, Selina Kuruleca made the comments in light of the increasing number of completed suicide cases recorded so far.

According to Kuruleca, 36 people have completed suicide and others have attempted suicide between January and April.

Research indicates that mental illnesses such as depression and substance use are associated with an increased risk of suicide.

Kuruleca says these figures are disconcerting and scary.

“We need to stop saying that it is this person’s fault. All of us need to ask ourselves what we can do. There is somebody out of that 36, or someone in the 15 to 29 age group that you know, you must know a 15-year-old somewhere, you must know a 20-year-old somewhere, have you reached out to say hey gang how are you doing. It is really important that we make that connection.”

Kuruleca says those going through mental health issues have avenues to seek help.

While there are non-government organizations, there are also stress wards in the hospitals where Fijians can go and seek help.