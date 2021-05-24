Raviravi villagers reminded to maintain good sanitation

Villagers of Raviravi in the province of Macuata were reminded that sanitation is essential for health, social well-being, and preventing infection.

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete encouraged villagers to participate in the sanitation project as he commissions the village’s five field latrines.

During a talanoa session with the villagers, Dr Waqainabete maintains that health officials will continue to monitor their well-being, hygiene and maintain proper sanitation.

Article continues after advertisement

“Health officials will continue to exhaust their manpower and resources to ensure these diseases are kept at bay. We will continue to visit targeted communities and inform members of the community on preventative measures. This is particularly leptospirosis, dengue fever, and typhoid.”

Raviravi Community Health worker, Arieta Vani says there were infection reports of climate-sensitive diseases among a few villagers two weeks ago.

However, she says there was no outbreak after thorough awareness was conducted by a team of health officials.

“We are thankful to the Health Ministry for the important initiative to maintain the well-being of every villager. It took us one week to set up five field latrines. This initiative will not assist the villagers, but, it will help the elderly.”

The Health Minister is expected to visit other villages during his nine-day tour of Vanua Levu, to remind every Fijian of the need to protect themselves from non-communicable and communicable diseases.