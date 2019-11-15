Quarantined Fiji nationals in Nadi to receive test result tomorrow

The two Fijian nationals under quarantine at the Nadi hospital will know their Coronavirus test results tomorrow evening.

The two arrived on Monday from Guangdong in China displaying mild symptoms.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says at this stage Fiji does not have any confirmed case of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

Dr Waqainabete says Fiji’s Coronavirus status will be known tomorrow when the confirmatory result from the World Health Organization laboratory in Melbourne, Australia is released.

The Minister says if the test result returns positive, the two will remain under isolation.

He adds the Ministry will continue to actively monitor all inbound passengers and ensure that all mandatory checks are made at all ports of entry.

Meanwhile, two more Fijian nationals are currently under quarantine at the Whangaparaoa naval base in Auckland, New Zealand.

They were part of 198 passengers that were repatriated yesterday from China by the New Zealand government.