Psychological support critical says AG

[Source: lupusfoundationfiji.org]

Individuals diagnosed with severe illnesses not only need medical care but psychological support is also critical says Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Speaking at the Lupus Foundation Fiji charity dinner, Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted that people are ill-informed about various illnesses.

He adds once diagnosed it not only takes a toll on them but their family as well.

Sayed-Khaiyum says that is why it is critical for Foundations such as Lupus to continue creating awareness and also provide psychological and counselling support to the people.

“You need somebody on the inside and having that person inside is not just somebody who has gone through it, which is great, but somebody also perhaps an organization who can speak with them. And if I can urge the Foundation if that can be your focus that would be wonderful.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says governments can build hospitals and provide the best doctors and nurses, but behind the scene, support is also critically important.