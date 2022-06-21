Program to ease financial burden of NCD’s

[Source: Fijian Government]

Heart disease and diabetes remain the largest contributor to Fiji’s mortality rate.

President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere highlighted this today while launching the Healthy Settings program in Suva.

Ratu Wiliame says according to an analysis conducted by the World Health Organization, the total economic burden of Non-Communicable Diseases in Fiji is around $406 million annually.

“The effects of NCD’s is not isolated to the Health sector alone. The premature deaths and disability caused by NCD’s will place a greater burden to the economy.”

Ratu Wiliame says NCD’s continue to threaten Fiji’s national health and sustainability.



Ratu Wiliame Katonivere [Source: Fijian Government]

He adds COVID-19 has taught us the need for multi-sectoral action with innovative sectoral-based approaches to combat health challenges.

Ratu Wiliame is encouraging workplaces, schools, and communities to adopt the healthier approach in order to decrease mortality rates.



[Source: Fijian Government]

The President says that the launch of the healthy settings program is one of the approaches that is going to be used by theHealth Ministry to tackle the impact of NCD’s in communities.