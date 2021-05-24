Proactive approach to ending Leptospirosis

The spike in the number of Leptospirosis cases is not new to Fiji says Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, adding they have used lessons from the past to realign early detection and response.

Dr Fong says with Fiji well into its cyclone season, the Ministry has activated its communicable diseases committee to escalate activities.

This has seen deployments to remote and rural health facilities to assist in detection and response capabilities.

“All these are related to outreach capabilities that we are trying not only to deploy resources but also to find out a lot more. We also watch all the outpatient activities. So now we noting an increase in the outpatient activity in the Ra subdivision.”

Dr Fong says they are now working out the deployment of resources to help deal with the increase in outpatients.

19 people have so far died from Leptospirosis while 97 are admitted in hospital in the Western, Central and Northern Divisions.