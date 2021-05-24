Private sector shows interest

There are a few organizations around the country that have shown interest in the health care sector.

Minister for Health, Doctor Infereimi Waqainabete says the private sector has shown interest in the small medical health centers and diagnostics.

Doctor Waqainabete says this has been made possible through the provisions made available by the government.

“In 2021/2022 budget there were provisions to encourage private health setup and also diagnostics. In a way, we support them and look for ways to be able to help them get across the line in terms of what the requirements are.”

With the public-private partnerships, the government is trying to make available medical services that Fijians currently do not have access to locally.

The government has also called for expressions of interest from private companies to install and run many of the diagnostic centers or biomedical facilities based within public hospitals.