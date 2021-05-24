Private investments improve health services

The medical services in the country have been raised to international standards, and the government is on track to achieve its vision of a high-quality health system for Fijians.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says investments made and tax incentives provided have finally come to fruition.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the government a couple of years ago encouraged the private sector to participate in the medical fields to ensure Fijians access quality health services at affordable prices.

“Policies are actually working now. The incentives we provided are working. Many of the things you announce take 12 to 24 months for them to actually work. We are seeing that now, faster deployment of these facilities through the private sector.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says projects that were put on hold due to the pandemic are now on track.

One example is the public-private partnership for hospitals.

Meanwhile, more than one million dollars has been paid to general practitioners for medical services provided at the height of COVID-19.