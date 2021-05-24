Home

Prevention better than cure

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
March 12, 2022 12:06 pm

People need to be aware of the preventative measures in regards to Leptospirosis, Typhoid, Dengue and Diarrhea (LTDD).

Fiji Medical Association president, Dr Basharat Munshi says this is particularly so for people living in isolated areas away from health facilities.

“Although it is a challenge to present one to a health center because perhaps there is no nursing station in a particular geographical area. I think the people should take ownership and make their way to the nearest health center or facility, just to be safe”.

Article continues after advertisement


Fiji Medical Association president, Dr Basharat Munshi

He says people should have proper toilet facilities, wash hands regularly, boil all drinking water and make sure food sources are safe from food pests like rats.

991 cases of leptospirosis have been confirmed this year, with the death toll standing at 29.

There have been 53 cases of typhoid this year, with five deaths.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has also announced 965 confirmed cases of dengue fever.

