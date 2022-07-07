President urges parents to vaccinate their children

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere speaking at the children's vaccination launch yesterday.

The President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has called on parents to get their children vaccinated as they have the right to be safe from COVID-19.

He says it is the parents’ responsibility to be concerned with their children’s welfare.

Ratu Wiliame says it is natural to have concerns regarding the vaccine.

”Be rest assured that this vaccine has undergone rigorous clinical trials to ensure it is safe and effective. They are not mandatory but highly encouraged. To address a frequently asked question, yes, our children experience some side effects as it is normal with routine immunization.”

Results of a recent clinical trial demonstrate that the Pfizer pediatric COVID vaccine is highly effective and most side effects are mild and short-term.

The Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says vaccine rollout for children aged five to eleven years in the Western, Northern, and Eastern Divisions will start soon.

Doctor James Fong says they are trying to sort out some of the cold chain requirements.

The Ministry is aiming to vaccinate close to 140,000 children who are eligible for the vaccine.