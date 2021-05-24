Poor lifestyles increase diabetes amidst pandemic

The change in lifestyle and eating habits during the COVID-19 pandemic has been one of the leading causes of diabetes in Fiji this year.

Studies have revealed that these individuals with diabetes are presenting late to the hospital which has led to amputations.

As such Diabetes Fiji in partnership with the Health Ministry’s Wellness team has today launched a Diabetes Wellness program to empower people living with diabetes to have ownership of their health.

Diabetes Fiji Project Manager, Viliame Qio says with the festive season approaching, they are expecting more diabetes cases.

“Most of our diabetes complication arises after festive season due to indulging in unhealthy eating, lack of physical activity and most of the people that present to hospitals are unaware of diabetes”

Qio says one should be able to accept if they are detected with diabetes so that they can be treated on time.

The Health Minister says the growing prevalence of diabetes is not only affecting individual families but is also affecting the economy.

Fijians have been urged to look out for symptoms of diabetes given that there is a prevalence rate of 15 percent and increasing.