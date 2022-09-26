Police Health Audit underway

[File Photo]

The Police Health Audit got underway at the Fiji Police Headquarters this morning.

Commissioner, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the audit while assisting organizational efforts of enhancing wellness and wellbeing, is also intended to create awareness so that members are able to better understand their health status.

The Police Commissioner says often the officers think that they are healthy but there are underlying health issues that can only be picked up through such health audits.

Brigadier General Qiliho says having an unhealthy workforce will impact operational outputs.

The Health audit is being conducted by the Force Medical team led by Doctor Navitalai Seaduadua and Health plus Diagnostics.