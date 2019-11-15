PM urges Fijians to do their part in the wake of Coronavirus

The Prime Minister has called on Fijians to remain calm, practice good hygiene and avoid spreading false rumors as the novel-Coronavirus continues to spread.

Speaking to Radio Fiji One, Voreqe Bainimarama says the Health Ministry will continue to monitor the situation closely and do more if necessary.

Bainimarama says everyone has a part to play which includes practicing good hygiene.

“We need to start doing more now than what we were doing before in terms of Hygiene because this disease is also through touch, be on the look-out for what your children are doing and where they play, all this are part of coronavirus risks.”

He is also urging Fijians not to spread rumors on social media as this can cause panic, and people should instead take note of information given by the Ministry of Health.

He has reaffirmed that stringent measures will remain for all ports of entry.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry confirms there are no cases of Coronavirus in the country to date.