Health

Plans to set up birthing facility in Oceania Hospital

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 17, 2022 5:30 am

Oceania Hospital is planning to open up a birthing facility to complement the increasing demand along the Suva/Nausori corridor.

This is one of the key focus for the newly appointed Chief Executive Murgessan Pillay.

Pillay says there is currently no birthing facility at the Oceania Hospital.



“The signal we getting from the market is that we need to get into that space. At the moment the only birthing facility in the Suva area is CWM hospital.”

Pillay says setting up this new service is complex and will take some time and their private facility will also have to adhere to strict requirements.

“We looking at something that we can bring up really quickly in a smaller span of time and then grow from there so that we could spend a lot of time having a very large facility but it will take a long time to set up .”

The Health Minister also agrees that there is a need for more birthing facilities.

 

