Plans to develop genomic sequencing capability

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health, Doctor James Fong says the Ministry is in the process of developing genomic sequencing capability in the Fiji Centers for Disease Control lab.

Dr. Fong says the Ministry is working with the World Health Organization and partners to achieve this, as genomic sequencing could help boost the public health response and provide the momentum to create value for future crises.

He says Fijians need to be wary of efforts to remove all public health measures too soon.

The Permanent Secretary says the specimens sent for testing are from selected high-risk cases such as positive cases at the border, mortality cases, and hospitalizations.

“We would like to develop a means for genomic sequencing to be done more randomly in the population, and once we get that ability to randomly select people in the population for genomic sequencing, it actually helps us in opening our borders a lot more because that means whatever comes in we will detect early.”

The permanent secretary says the immunity gained through a vaccination program remains the only means by which we can measure immunity.