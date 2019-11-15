Pharmacies notes high demand of face masks

Local pharmacies says they have recorded an increase in demand for face masks from outbound travelers and locals in light of the deadly Coronavirus outbreak.

This as people are taking precautionary measures as the virus continues to spread with the death toll so far at 132.

Speaking to FBC News, Reenal Chand a pharmacist at Tappoo City Chemist says they’ve placed urgent orders for face masks, as the coronavirus continues to spread.

“People coming in to buy face mask as well as other products such as hand sanitizer. These two products are moving pretty fast. Mostly we do see either foreign nationals, people who are travelling to either Australia or Asian markets.

Ministry of Health’s Head of Health Protection Dr Aalisha Sahukhan says people arriving in the country through all ports of entry will soon be required to fill in a supplementary arrival card.

Health officers look at the declaration cards to see where these people come from if they’re on a Hong Kong flights so they are screened that way. If they identify anybody who is sick or come from a high-risk area, they’re given information if they have no symptoms.

The Ministry is working with international border control stakeholders, including airlines, airports and port authorities, to enhance existing mechanisms to detect ill travelers at international points of entry.

132 people have died and more than 4,600 cases confirmed in mainland China, with 70 confirmed cases recorded in 17 other countries.