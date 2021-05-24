Pfizer vaccine to arrive this month

The Pfizer vaccine arriving this month will prioritize the full vaccination of children in Viti Levu.

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says some factors need to be considered to ensure vaccines do not go to waste if it were to be deployed to the maritime islands.

Dr Waqainabete says they are confident with the current vaccination campaign.

The Ministry has fully vaccinated more than 90 percent of people over the age of 15.

“At this moment with the vaccination for children, the Pfizer is purposed for the main island Viti Levu. As you all know that certain cold-chain needs that are needed.”

According to the Ministry, 58,757 children between 12 and 17 years have received one dose while 40,781 are fully vaccinated.