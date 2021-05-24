Pfizer is safe for children: Dr Waqainabete

The Pfizer vaccine does not pose life-threatening risks to children.

This is the message of reassurance from the Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete.

Dr. Waqainabete’s son was the first child to receive the Pfizer shot at Gospel Primary School in Suva today, re-affirming his confidence in the vaccine.

He says Pfizer is the most researched COVID vaccine currently being rolled out across the globe.

The Health Minister adds data and information on Pfizer are clear and credible, and parents should not worry about unsubstantiated claims relating to the vaccine.

“I would like to reassure parents today that your children will receive a safe vaccine as we all know it has a 21-day turnaround, and there has been significant research into it.”

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar says the pandemic is unpredictable and parents should prioritize getting their children jabbed.

“But the situation is such that no one can guarantee for how long this COVID situation will last but we all know that vaccination is the best defense.”

Pfizer is currently being administered to students between 12 and 14 years but the Health Ministry will be critically evaluating this drive before administering the vaccine to children below the age of 12.