People need to confide in each other: Kuruleca

Fijians are being encouraged to work together to tackle the issues associated with mental health, especially during these times.

With the Mental Health month theme of Working Together, psychologist Selina Kuruleca has called on people to assist one another by reaching out to those struggling during this pandemic.

Kuruleca says community leaders must reach out to their members and help those that may be struggling with depression or other related mental health issues.

“So I just want to reaffirm, that everyone needs to work together from empower pacific, lifeline Fiji, youth champs for mental health, medical services pacific, Fiji women’s crisis center, Fiji women’s rights movement, the LGBTQI community of course , our faith based organization, we all have a part to play tomorrow and we must play it”

Fijians can call the 24 hour child helpline on 1325, Domestic Violence line on 1560, Lifeline Fiji Line on 132454 and Empower Pacific on 7765626 if they need counseling or to talk to a counsellor.