Parents urged to seek immunization for their children

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
August 5, 2021 4:10 pm
[Source: Google]

The Ministry of Education is urging parents and guardians to make necessary arrangements with the nearest Health Centre or Hospital to seek immunization for their children.

Minister Rosy Akbar says since all schools nationwide remain closed, children in Years 1, 6 and 8 may have missed out on receiving their vaccination that protects them against various diseases such as measles, mumps, rubella, tetanus and cervical cancer.

Akbar says while most schools are covered in the term, a few schools get scheduled for Term two and a number of students may have missed out on receiving their vaccination due to the school closure.

She understands that times are difficult, but it is important that children are immunized at the earliest.

The Education Ministry records confirm that 51% of schools have been covered by the MOH and students in Years 1, 6 and 8 have successfully received their vaccinations.

The Ministry advises parents and guardians to check their children’s health cards and contact their Heads of School for further information and confirmation.

The Heads of School would be able to provide confirmation on the School Vaccination Programme.

