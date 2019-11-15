Parents urged to get their children immunized

With the health teams now visiting unimmunized Fijians at their doorstep, the Health Ministry is urging parents to get their children vaccinated.

Head of Health Protection Dr Aalisha Sahukhan says from the preliminary data received, fewer children between the ages of 6 months to 5 years are being brought forward for their shots.

Dr Sahukhan says there could be a number of reasons, but more teams have been mobilized to do house to house vaccination.

Article continues after advertisement

“Parents who have young children, it may be difficult for them to come out of their homes and if they have more than one child it may be physically difficult for them to come out or to a health centre.”

Dr Sahukhan has confirmed that there is enough vaccination available in all health centres.

“All Ministry of health centres and nursing stations have the vaccines. All those people in the target groups can get vaccinated at all health centres and nursing stations as well.”

Since the outbreak last month, over 235,000 Fijians have been immunized.

The number of confirmed measles cases remain at 23 with the latest being a 13-month-old and a 20-year-old from Saumakia village in Naitasiri who are recovering at home.