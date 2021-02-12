Home

Paracetamol in stock says Health Minister

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
February 12, 2021 3:57 am

Paracetamol (Panadol) is currently available in all Health Ministry’s pharmacies and health facilities.

Statements have been made in parliament this week, claiming that there is no Paracetamol available in hospitals and government pharmacies.

Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete, says Fiji Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Services management and staff have been working tirelessly to ensure supplies of paracetamol and other essential medicines and medical products are made available.

He says this is done in spite of the significant global supply chain challenges faced by many nations around the world.

Dr Waqainabete, has urged the public to continue to immediately seek medical assistance when they are sick.

