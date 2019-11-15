Pap smear tests vital says Fiji Cancer Society

The Fiji Cancer Society registered 23 Cervical Cancer cases last year.

Patient Support Officer, Asenaca Driso says even though the number of women diagnosed with cervical cancer dropped in 2019 – patients are getting younger.

Driso says women in their mid-20s are being diagnosed with the disease.

FCS Chief Executive, Belinda Chan says women need to start taking their personal wellbeing seriously.

“For us ladies, it’s very important that we go and get ourselves screened. It can be eliminated if caught early. Your personal commitment as a woman to yourself, to your husband, to your partner, to your children – it’s screening. Go get yourself screened. If you’ve haven’t had a paps smear done, then you can contact us or go directly to Medical Services Pacific along Waimanu Road or Reproductive Health based in Nasese.”

Meanwhile, just four weeks into the new year, the FCS has already registered 16 new cases of cancer with the youngest being a 24-year-old.

The latest victim was a man who died from thyroid cancer earlier this month.