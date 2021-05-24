Palliative Care Project to expand to other divisons

Fiji Cancer Society has introduced a new Palliative Care Project to provide the necessary support to those in need.

A total of 50 community health workers and 10 zone nurses will participate in a two weeks training to equip them with the right skills in relation to palliative care.

Program Manager Darisha Datt says this training will enable participants to become an ambassador and impart their knowledge and skills to other community members.

“Providing capacity building to the community health workers so those community health workers would then go to their respective communities and train the carers on how to look after a patient, how to give bed-bath and feed the palliative patient.”

The Palliative Care Project is currently aimed towards communities in the Central Division which include Nasinu, Suva, Rewa, Tailevu, and Serua.

The Program Manager adds that they aim to expand the project in Northern and Western divisions in the coming days.