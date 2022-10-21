Painless breast lumps need urgent attention

[Source: Expat Women]

Painless breast lumps are becoming a grave concern for doctors as Fiji continues to see a rise in breast cancer cases.

Women between the ages of 40 and 60 are at risk of developing breast cancer, says CWM Hospital Chief Surgeon Doctor Josese Turagava, as the country marks Pinktober month focusing on breast cancer.

He says amongst them, 90 percent are painless breast lumps.

“Painful breast lumps aren’t much of a worry for us; it’s the painless ones that we are worried about, and the other presentation is nipple discharge, particularly blood in nipple discharge, and you might need to come in and get seen early.”

Doctor Turagava stresses that every cancer has four stages.

“Stage one is the early stage and stage four is when it spreads beyond the breast to the other tissues of the lungs, liver, the brain, and the spine. So stage one is when it’s quiet early and the treatment would be basically just to remove the lump itself and that still gives you around 97 to 100 percent chance of full cure.”

Doctor Turagava says 600 cases of cancer are diagnosed in the country every year, and the top five common cancers in females are breast cancer, cervical cancer, uterine cancer, ovarian cancer, and rectal cancer.

He stresses that chemotherapy treatment is available at the major hospitals in the country.