Over 8000 Fijians suffer from epilepsy

There is a major challenge for 8000 Fijians who suffer from epilepsy.

Speaking at the International Epilepsy Day, Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, says its crucial to educate the public about epilepsy and the stigma associated with it.

Dr Fong says there is a need for more talks regarding epilepsy especially in the community context.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our local communities, we need to start ramping up the discussion around Epilepsy so that Epilepsy can be seen as a mere electrical problem that has a medical solution. After you sort out that medical solution, society can work with that person.”

Epilepsy is a central nervous system disorder in which brain activity becomes abnormal, causing seizures or periods of unusual behavior, sensations, and sometimes loss of awareness

The International Epilepsy Day themed “Epilepsy is more than seizures” is celebrated in more than 120 countries around the world including Fiji.