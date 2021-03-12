Over 33, 800 COVID-19 lab tests done

33,838 COVID-19 laboratory tests have been conducted in Fiji so far.

On a daily average, 239 tests have been conducted per day over the last seven days, and a weekly average of 1615 tests for over the last two weeks.

It has been eight days since the last border quarantine case was reported.

There have been no new recoveries, leaving four active border quarantine cases currently admitted at the Lautoka Hospital Isolation Unit.

It has been 331 days since the last case was detected outside border quarantine on April 18th 2020.

Fiji has had 66 cases in total, with 60 recoveries and two deaths, since our first case was reported on March 19th last year.

The last 48 cases have been international travel-associated cases detected in border quarantine.

884 people who recently arrived from overseas are undergoing mandatory 14-day quarantine in government-supervised facilities.