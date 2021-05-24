Home

Full Coverage
Over 300 cases of Leptospirosis recorded so far

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 24, 2022 4:54 am

The outbreak of Leptospirosis continues with 347 cases recorded so far this year.

In the Western Division, 162 test positive cases were recorded, there have also been 110 cases in the Central Division, 67 in the North, and 8 cases in the Eastern Division.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the increasing hospitalizations and deaths caused by Leptospirosis in the Western Division are of great concern.

Dr Fong says there have been 108 leptospirosis admissions in the West this year.

He says there have been 27 hospital admissions reported at Rakiraki hospital, Ba hospital has recorded 19 admissions, Nadroga/Navosa subdivision has had 14 hospital admissions, Nadi hospital reported 9 admissions, and Tavua subdivision with 5 hospital admissions.

There have been 52 leptospirosis admissions to Lautoka hospital.

Dr Fong says cases have been predominantly in the 1 – 39-year-old age group.

He says the Health Ministry the new area of concern is the Ra Medical area where they have noted a marked increase in cases and hospitalizations.

Dr Fong says a team will be mobilized to support the Ra Subdivision Medical Team to meet the escalated need of accessing hard-to-reach communities affected by recent floods and designated as red zones.

The Permanent Secretary for Health, says for typhoid fever, they have seen case numbers less than expected for the current period adding that they are hopeful that this is the impact of the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene initiative that has been ongoing since tropical cyclone Yasa and Ana.

Dr Fong says Dengue Fever cases are also within expected numbers however recent increases in cases do represent a serious concern.

Fijians are again being strongly encouraged to boil all drinking water and continue to practice basic hygiene measures.

