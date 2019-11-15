Over 1300 Fijians underwent eye operations in the last five years

1, 316 Fijians underwent eye operations in the last five years with the help of the Fiji Society for the Blind and Rotary Club Taveuni.

The Society also helped 32 children undergo surgery, the youngest being a 2-year-old from Levuka.

Society Executive Director Barbara Farouk says their partnership with the Rotary Club Taveuni had a lot of impacts on people in rural areas who have lost their sight for years.

“In the last few years, close to thousand plus patients have gain their vision through surgery. Those patients were not able to see for almost 10 or 11 years, they were able to see after surgery, they were able to regain their vision.”

The Fiji Society for the Blind facilitated 266 eye operations together with six children last year with 293 cases together with seven children in 2018.

Some of the causes of blurry vision include cataracts caused by Non-Communicable Diseases, and injury to name a few.