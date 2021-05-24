More than 1,000 Leptospirosis cases and 27 deaths

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that there have been 1,230 lab-confirmed cases of leptospirosis this year.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says there have been 240 new cases to report since the last update a week ago, with 145 cases in the last week, and 94 more recorded for previous weeks.

He says there are Leptospirosis outbreaks ongoing in all four divisions.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr. Fong says there have been 380 hospital admissions so far this year, adding that the Ministry has reported two more deaths caused by Leptospirosis.

The first Leptospirosis death was a 27-year-old who died in the Lautoka Hospital ICU last Thursday, and a 27-year-old in Wainibokasi on the 2nd of this month March.

The PS for Health says there have been a total of 27 deaths from Leptospirosis this year, with 19 in the Western Division, three in Central, and five in the North.

Dr. Fong says while they have seen Leptospirosis in all age groups, cases remain predominantly in the 10-39-year-old age group, with more in males than females, and in people of i-Taukei ethnicity.

He stresses that Leptospirosis can be treated with appropriate antibiotic medications prescribed by a doctor if treatment is sought early.

Dr. Fong stated that reports from the recent FEMAT outbreak response visits to the Navosa Subdivision and the Ra Subdivision have shown that when patients are seen early and the appropriate treatment is provided, the patients were able to be treated successfully at home and not require admissions into the hospital.

He adds that the number of severe diseases and deaths were all significantly reduced.

People are being encouraged to seek treatment early if they are sick so they can recover quickly from their illness.