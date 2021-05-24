Over 1,000 Dengue Fever cases and five Typhoid Fever deaths

Fiji has so far this year, recorded 1,085 lab-confirmed cases of Dengue Fever.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says there were 120 new cases since the last update adding that there are outbreaks in the Western Division mainly in Nadi, Tavua, Ba.

However, Dr. Fong says the decreasing number of suspected dengue cases presenting to health centers in the West is indicating a downward trend.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has also recorded 67 lab-confirmed cases of Typhoid Fever this year, with 15 new cases in the last week.

Dr. Fong says in the Western Division, there are localized outbreaks in communities in Ra, Lautoka, and Nadi.

He confirms that there have also been five deaths from typhoid fever this year.

Dr. Fong says the current wet weather around the country continues to promote the surge of leptospirosis, typhoid, and dengue fever in all divisions in the country.

He says though the Ministry has noted a decrease in hospital admissions, they are also aware of continued heavy rain in parts of the country, particularly the Western Division, and surges of leptospirosis cases, hospitalizations, and deaths following such weather events.