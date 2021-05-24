Out-reach programs at the Tertiary level

Fiji Cancer Society in collaboration with Rainbows Pride Foundation plans to expand its cancer awareness campaigns to tertiary institutions.

CEO Belinda Chan says talks are underway with Fiji National University while they await the University of the South Pacific’s response.

She adds LGBTQI community needs to be recognized so that the message reaches their network, especially to those who require such services.

“We’re looking at setting up a clinic for a few days there and talking to them, raising awareness on cervical screening and the importance of having Pap smear”.

This project is funded by Australian Volunteers International.