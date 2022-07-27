Oral cancer cases on the rise

The number of oral cancer cases has increased dramatically in the last twenty-one years, says Fiji National University College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences academic, Doctor Osea Dukuno.

Today marks World Health and Neck Cancer Day and, according to Dr. Dukuno, approximately 14 cases are reported per year, and the majority of the patients are presenting with cancer of the tongue.

World Head and Neck Cancer Day is celebrated each year to create public awareness about head and neck cancer and acknowledge its impact on people in our communities.

Dr. Dukuno says oral cancer is a debilitating disease, with most people in the Pacific presenting to the dentist at an advanced stage of the disease.

He says this is a challenge for Fiji and the Pacific alike due to the late case presentation and having a very poor prognosis.

He says community and public awareness regarding the early signs of the disease is important so that people can report any unusual lesions in the early stage of infection.