Ontario province donates PPE worth $600K

Fiji will always be grateful to its development partners for assisting in the fight against COVID-19.

Minister for Health and Medical Services, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete shared these sentiments while receiving $600,000 worth of medical supplies from the province of Ontario, Canada.

“It may seem small to you in Canada, but to us in Fiji, it is a lot, and we’re very grateful. I take this time to thank the Premier and people of Ontario for again reaching out and saying our borders are open, and inviting you to visit us and enjoy our hospitality. “

Parliamentary assistant to the Premier of Ontario, Norm Miller, says it is pleasing to be able to assist the people of Fiji in dealing with the pandemic.

About 1600 people with Fijian origins live in Ontario, the most populous province in Canada and home to the capital city of Ottawa.