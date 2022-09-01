Nurses should be respected as they play a crucial role

Australian College of Nursing Chief Executive Kylie Ward.

Nurses play a crucial role in healthcare and their profession should be respected.

This was the message from the Australian College of Nursing Chief Executive Kylie Ward to nurses at the Ba and Lautoka hospitals during her tour yesterday.

Ward says at times nurses tend to be overlooked in the medical field but without them, the health system would not function.

“There is no health system without nurses, you cannot staff wards and units. So, it’s really important that the nursing profession gets invested in, gets respected, gets educated and understand their role in leadership because we provide care all day, every day and everywhere.”

Ward who has been a nurse for 31 years stresses that they do not report to doctors or anyone else as they have their own regulations and are a profession by right.

She also applauded the work done by her colleagues at the Lautoka and Ba hospitals over the past years.

The Australian College of Nursing represents more than 150,000 nurses.