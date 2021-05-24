All doctors must register with Council

The number of medical practitioners has continued to increase over the years.

While opening the Fiji Medical and Dental Council and Secretariat Office, Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete highlighted there are now 1,300 doctors serving in various health facilities across the country compared to 800 in 2016.

The number of dental practitioners has also increased from 243 to 316.

With more medical and dental graduates entering the workforce the minister has made it clear that they will need to be registered by the Fiji medical council in order to practice.

“And under the act, it is an offense and a penalty for any medical or dental practitioner whether trained in Fiji or abroad to practice without being duly registered with the Fiji medical and dental council and through its own internal processes and initiatives is the regulation and provision of high standards for medical and dental treatment.”

The Council registers and licenses all medical and dental practitioners and students.

It regulates the provision of medical and dental treatment to ensure the maintenance of high standards of competence and conduct.