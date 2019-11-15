Home

No threat of common flu: Dr. Waqainabete

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 23, 2020 4:20 pm
Minister for Health Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete has stressed the need for people to be more conscious about their health especially during this time of the year.

Minister for Health Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete has stressed the need for people to be more conscious about their health.

Dr. Waqainabete was responding to questions regarding potential flu in the country.

The Minister confirms there is no threat of common flu as yet however people need to take the appropriate approach to safeguard their health.

“We need to make sure we keep ourselves healthy, we don’t expose our bodies to harm in anyways, and we ensure our immunity levels are high, you know we just have to ensure we can do as much as we can within our spheres to try and protect ourselves and the Ministry of Health will do its part.”

Dr. Waqainabete says the recent cyclone may lead to a few flu cases but it will not be that many where we will have to worry about.

The Minister is briefed daily from health personnel in the Ministry

 

