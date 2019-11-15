No significant threat of Coronavirus from fishing vessels: Ministry

The Ministry of Fisheries in conjunction with the Ministry of Health continues to reassess potential Coronavirus risks through fishing vessels.

Both ministries are working with the border agencies in strengthening the protection measures in the fishing industry and companies.

However, the Ministry of Fisheries noted that there is no significant threat of Coronavirus from fishing vessels at this stage as most vessels have been at sea for almost three to six months.

At the operational level, the Ministry of Fisheries takes its cue from first-line border agencies including the Fiji Ports Authority, Immigration Department, Ministry of Health as well as Biosecurity.

Authority of Fiji who are the first teams to board vessels before and when they berth at our wharves.