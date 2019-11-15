No shortage of syringes says Health Minister

The Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete confirms that there is no shortage of syringes but there may be some distribution issues.

FBC News has been receiving claims from Fijians saying they had to buy their own syringes when visiting certain health centres.

The Health Minister says the Ministry received eight containers last week carrying consumables and other medical supplies with another seven containers due to arrive soon

He adds that they had some issues with freight which has already been resolved.

“Some institutions might actually lack it but others have been restocked and also the warehouse. Well as I know we have it all in stock as we speak but certainly more than welcome to let me know in those places that have issues with that. ”

The Minister is urging Fijians to raise such concerns with his Ministry so they can ensure that all consumables are in stock.