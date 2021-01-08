No reports of eye disease received: Minister

No reports of eye disease such as conjunctivitis and trachoma have been received from the North, a few weeks after the passing of TC Yasa.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says these eye diseases are prominent after a disaster especially a cyclone.

Dr Waqainabete adds his teams on the ground have not detected eye diseases.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think the only thing to remember is that with homes being damaged, people living in evacuation centres and living with extended families within the risk this disease spreading quickly is very high. That is why we are working very hard about protecting the health of our communities.”

He says they’re mobilizing resources to avoid any outbreak of eye-related diseases after TC Yasa.