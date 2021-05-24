Home

Health

No nurses shortage says Minister

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 11, 2022 4:47 pm
Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete has denied claims that there is a shortage of nurses in the public health sector. [Source: File Photo]

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete has denied claims that there is a shortage of nurses in the public health sector.

The Fiji Nursing Association earlier stated nurses have started leaving the workforce because of stress, fatigue, and a lack of compensation.

However this afternoon, Dr Waqainabete has set the record straight saying these claims are baseless.

Article continues after advertisement

“On average 65 percent of nurses exiting the service in the last four years were due to resignation and the main reason for the resignation was migration and pursuing job opportunities abroad. Nurses also grasp the opportunity to further their studies locally with the availability of scholarships like TELS or travel abroad. So the assertion that work stress is causing many resignations is false and unfounded.”

Doctor Waqainabete also says 473 nurses left the workforce in the past four years, and 284 were resignations and the remainder were retirees.

In the same period, the Ministry recruited 678 nurses.

The Minister adds resignations existed even before the pandemic and will continue even after the COVID-19.

