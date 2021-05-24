No more space at CWM Mortuary

The mortuary at the Colonial War Memorial hospital is now full.

This was revealed in a statement by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

The Health Ministry is requesting members of the public who have deceased relatives at the CWM Hospital Mortuary to make immediate arrangements for the uplifting of the deceased from the mortuary, and the performance of final funeral rites for their loved ones.

Article continues after advertisement

The CWM mortuary has the capacity to accommodate at least 60 bodies at the facility and has never had more than 35 dead bodies in a week in recent times until now.