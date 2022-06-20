No guarantee for Monkeypox in Fiji: Fong

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says he cannot give any guarantee that there are no Monkeypox cases in the country.

Dr Fong says since the ministry is yet to report a case, a surveillance program remains at the border for tourists and returning Fijian citizens.

He says this is a critical component in maintaining oversight of their travel and contact history.

Dr Fong adds it is important to maintain oversight of these persons for 21 days in case classical lesions are found, which would give the ministry time to contain the case.

Monkeypox outbreaks have been reported in several Central and West African countries, including Australia, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Sweden.

The symptoms for Monekypox include fever, chills, muscle aches, backache and exhaustion.