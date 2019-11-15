No confirmed Coronavirus cases in Fiji says Health Ministry

There is no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Fiji.

This comes as there were rumours that the Lautoka hospital had a confirmed case of the deadly virus after medical staff were seen wearing personal protective equipment on Friday.

The Health Ministry is advising the public against spreading such false information.

The Ministry says the Lautoka Hospital Novel Coronavirus Infection Contingency Plan was activated as a precaution after a patient was reviewed by doctors in the emergency department.

However, after further investigation it was determined that the patient did not have respiratory symptoms or a relevant travel history so the contingency plan was stood down.

The health team at Nadi airport were also informed by Fiji Airways prior to the landing of flight FJ360 of a sick cabin crew member on board and upon landing, established disembarkation procedures for a sick passenger/crew were enacted, and the sick crew member was examined by doctors.

The crew member was assessed as not a suspected case based on symptoms and absence of relevant travel history.

The Ministry has reminded Fijians that staying calm and continuing to practice good hygiene is important in helping to protect them against many diseases.

This includes:

• Frequently cleaning hands by using alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water;

• When coughing and sneezing cover mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue – throw tissue away immediately and wash hands;

• Avoid close contact with anyone who has fever and cough;

• Avoid non-essential travel to mainland China

• If you have been to China in the last 14 days and develop any of the symptoms (fever, cough or difficulty breathing), immediately contact one of the numbers listed below. If you need to see a doctor please call ahead, using the following phone numbers, before visiting to reduce the risk of infecting other patients.