The public are being warned to not share rumours and misinformation about COVID-19.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete has assured that just as the Ministry did during the measles outbreak, they will inform the public if they have a confirmed case.

Dr Waqainabete stresses there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Fiji.

The Minister says as a result of their widened case definition, four people are being monitored for the virus as of yesterday.

Dr Waqainabete assures all four are in strict isolation and in stable condition while they await test results.

A 15-month old girl developed respiratory symptoms in Suva yesterday after arriving in Fiji from the United States of America on Tuesday.

A 37-year-old Fijian woman returning from Italy was flagged with respiratory symptoms during a health screening at Nadi airport yesterday.

A three-year-old Fijian boy and his mother, a 26-year-old, developed respiratory symptoms yesterday after returning from Bali and Singapore.

Dr Waqainabete says finding cases early, and isolating them quickly is key to containing this disease.