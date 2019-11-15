There are no cases of COVID-19 in Fiji as of this morning.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete was briefed by the Incident Management Team which is managing all medical aspects of the COVID-19 preparation and response.

Headed by Dr. James Fong, the Team has confirmed there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement



Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete being briefed by the Incident Management Team [Source: Twitter]

On his social media account this morning, Dr Waqainabete also revealed that he met with the management of Oceania Hospital on their preparations for the Novel Coronavirus.