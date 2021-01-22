New x-ray machines will address some persistent issues

Issues faced by many Fijians regarding the old conventional x-ray methods will now be a thing of the past following the launch of the new portable, digital x-ray machines.

The Health Ministry faced many challenges in the past including shortage of wet films for x-ray.

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the new portable digital x-ray machines will allow the Ministry to iron out these issues.

“There’s no doubt that digital radiology is the way forward. We’ve seen challenges with wet film which is the old conventional method. The pandemic worldwide as you know one of the biggest problem is with pneumonia and cough. So a lot of people around the world are getting x-ray and so the availability of wet films has reduced remarkably.”

The Ministry has conducted its ground work and trained medical personnel to ensure the machines are manned properly once it’s deployed to all the divisions.