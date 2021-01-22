Home

New x-ray machine launched

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
January 27, 2021 10:54 am
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama launches a portable Digital X-ray machine at the Makoi Health Centre in Nasinu today. [Source: I. Waqainabete/twitter]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has launched a portable Digital X-ray machine at the Makoi Health Centre in Nasinu today.

22 new Digital X-ray machine will be distributed throughout all the divisions including the maritime Islands.

The government investment is valued at $4.3m and will assist the ministry in carrying out timely services.

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi says health personnel have been trained to run the machine.

