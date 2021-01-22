New x-ray machine launched

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has launched a portable Digital X-ray machine at the Makoi Health Centre in Nasinu today.

22 new Digital X-ray machine will be distributed throughout all the divisions including the maritime Islands.

The government investment is valued at $4.3m and will assist the ministry in carrying out timely services.

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi says health personnel have been trained to run the machine.

Today the Hon PM launched our Digital Radiology Fiji wide in 22 locations. No more wet films, No “dark rooms” and No hazardous chemicals. No more long wait for films to be processed. At the touch of a button; a image is projected within 5 seconds. #TogetherWeCan pic.twitter.com/EAPybPGgPN — Dr I Waqainabete (@Nadokoulu) January 26, 2021